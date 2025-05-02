Mariner LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.