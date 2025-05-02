Mariner LLC Sells 414 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $5,682,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on SouthState in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

SSB stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

