Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

