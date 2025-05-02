Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and Snail”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $507.00 million 4.07 -$222.96 million $0.05 81.80 Snail $84.47 million 0.45 -$9.09 million $0.05 20.60

Profitability

Snail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marqeta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Marqeta and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta 2.86% 1.20% 0.92% Snail 3.15% 136.34% 3.51%

Volatility & Risk

Marqeta has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Snail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marqeta and Snail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 0 11 3 0 2.21 Snail 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marqeta currently has a consensus target price of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Snail.

Summary

Marqeta beats Snail on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

