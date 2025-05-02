Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 5,171 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Regional Management worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Price Performance

NYSE:RM opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $152.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RM

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $477,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,415.83. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

