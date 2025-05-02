Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

