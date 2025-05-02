Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Rocky Brands worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.67 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

