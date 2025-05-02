Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 121.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wabash National

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.