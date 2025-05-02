Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 11,902 Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of Kewaunee Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEQU. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $6,545,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $67.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith M. Gehl bought 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,500. This trade represents a 5.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,844 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $59,819.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,175.68. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $440,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.