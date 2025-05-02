Marshall Wace LLP Has $706,000 Stake in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 465.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Contango Ore were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 372.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Contango Ore

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,881.18. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,650 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 target price on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Contango Ore Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

