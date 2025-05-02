Marshall Wace LLP Has $728,000 Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.17. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

