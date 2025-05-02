Marshall Wace LLP Has $731,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

