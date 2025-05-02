Marshall Wace LLP Has $754,000 Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after buying an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $53,132,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 343,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 224,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

