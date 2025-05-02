Marshall Wace LLP Has $780,000 Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

