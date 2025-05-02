Marshall Wace LLP Invests $674,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 403,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 3,808,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 824,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 307,657 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

DOUG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.19 million.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

