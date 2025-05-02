Marshall Wace LLP Invests $677,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after buying an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.