Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686,357 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,572.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 854.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSW stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

