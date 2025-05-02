Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Universal Technical Institute worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 991,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NYSE:UTI opened at $28.58 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,911.44. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

