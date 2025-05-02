Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIV

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.