Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 84,532 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Qudian worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Qudian alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Qudian by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Stock Performance

NYSE QD opened at $2.64 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $528.58 million, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.47.

About Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.