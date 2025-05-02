Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average of $305.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

