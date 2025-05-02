Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 67,684 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 67,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.