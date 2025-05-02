Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.11. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.22 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

