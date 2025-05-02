Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,838 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,533,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $539.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

