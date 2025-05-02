Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,974 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.