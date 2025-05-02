Marshall Wace LLP Sells 244,922 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,976,000 after purchasing an additional 431,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -79.96 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is presently 801.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

