Marshall Wace LLP Sells 314,832 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,832 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of Revance Therapeutics worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 294,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 236,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,058,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

