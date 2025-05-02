Marshall Wace LLP Sells 441,788 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Logitech International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.