Marshall Wace LLP Takes $710,000 Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 900,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,039,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

