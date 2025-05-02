Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 106.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.68. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140 over the last 90 days. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

