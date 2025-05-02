Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 356,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Gaotu Techedu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 142,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.18. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

