Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medallion Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.86 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

