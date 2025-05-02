MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $151.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. MasTec has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

