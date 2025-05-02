Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $37.37 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

