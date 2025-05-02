Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,606,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 69,038 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSBI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $377.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.58. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

