Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

