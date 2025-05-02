Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 934,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,135,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 846,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 323,868 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 577,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 190,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 161,957 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $513.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

