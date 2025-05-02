Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $72,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EDD opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

