National Bank Financial Lifts Earnings Estimates for Cameco

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 43.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cameco by 89.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

