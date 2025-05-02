National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:FN Q2 Earnings

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

First National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$37.27 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.15 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.52.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 24,796 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,270.64. 71.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

