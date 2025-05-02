New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Apple by 12.8% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Apple by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

