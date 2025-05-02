NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,147,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 662,788 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 155,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

