NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 3,121 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1,200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $234,645,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after acquiring an additional 847,917 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 580,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 252,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 240,239 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

