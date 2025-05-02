NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 3,889 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $36.15 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.89.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.