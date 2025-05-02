NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 6,004 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 519.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

