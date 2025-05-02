NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,382 Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

