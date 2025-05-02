NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5,096.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

