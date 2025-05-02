NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

PTIN opened at $27.42 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.48.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

