NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLST opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.13. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

