NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,474 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

KINS opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $242.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

